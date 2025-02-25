Analyst Rips Recently Released Browns Player, Says ‘Good Riddance’

The Cleveland Browns finally pulled the plug on the Juan Thornhill experiment.

Thornhill arrived in Cleveland with high expectations, and it didn’t take long before he got the fans all hyped up with a Browns tattoo.

Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived.

Thornhill was often hurt, and he didn’t play very well when he was healthy.

More than that, his social media antics, run-ins with the fans, and apparent lack of effort, which were caught on tape multiple times, destined this marriage for an early divorce.

Notably, that’s also why Adam ‘The Bull’ Gerstenhaber was ecstatic to watch him leave.

In the latest edition of his show, the renowned pundit told Thornhill ‘good riddance,’ and he didn’t mince his words about him.

“So, maybe stop blaming the fans, maybe stop blaming the media, and maybe look in the mirror,” Gerstenhaber said.

Gerstenhaber ripped Thornhill for doing ‘more talking than playing.’

He claimed he was selfish and lacked self-awareness and accountability, and he criticized him for his post about how he should be playing in the Super Bowl.

He also stated that the Kansas City Chiefs, which he deemed the smartest organization in all of football, deemed him unworthy of being a member of the team, so perhaps he should’ve taken a deep look in the mirror before blaming everybody else for his shortcomings.

Many of Thornhill’s posts and comments offended fans, so it’s hard to blame Gerstenhaber for feeling this way about him.

Now, after the way he performed over the past couple of years, there might not be much of a market for his services, at least not at a steep price.

