Insider Names 3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cut

The Cleveland Browns just started trimming their roster, but it will take a lot to get under the salary cap.

Releasing veteran safety Juan Thornhill was a start.

He didn’t live up to the expectations, was often hurt, and didn’t seem to want to be with the team anymore.

Now, three other veterans could join him on the free-agent list.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller could be the next Browns to be cut.

How many more guys will be cut to get under the cap?? #Browns pic.twitter.com/1jXXMAOajb — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) February 24, 2025

Tomlinson could still land on his feet somewhere else.

He’s no longer in his prime, but being the veteran pass rusher he is, there should be a sizable market for his services.

Conklin played well last season, but it’s hard to justify his steep salary.

Even so, there aren’t many veteran tackles out there, so he could still find a new home.

As for Teller, he also will carry a steep cap number next season.

The Browns will most likely try to bring him back if they can negotiate a better contract.

Grossi added that Joel Bitonio still needs to make a decision about his future, and that will also have some big financial implications for this team.

However, this team will face some severe financial constraints for as long as they still have Deshaun Watson’s mammoth contract on their books, even if they cut him.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Browns Will Sign 1 Veteran QB This Offseason