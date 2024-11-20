Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Analyst Says 1 Browns Player ‘Deserves Flowers’ For Performance On Sunday

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns came up short in their last outing.

They failed to keep up with the New Orleans Saints’ explosive offense, primarily due to defensive miscues and an apparent lack of effort, especially on big plays.

Nevertheless, as disappointing as the outing was, Jameis Winston wasn’t to blame for the blunder.

That’s why Andrew Siciliano wanted to give him his flowers.

Talking to Brian Baldinger on “The Bark Tank,” he praised the former No. 1 pick for how he played in the loss.

Winston finished the game with 395 passing yards, two big touchdown passes, and – more importantly – he didn’t turn the ball over.

Winston always has that concern, so it’s remarkable to see him take care of the football.

Winston is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

He’s an athletic freak who can make every single throw in the book.

He can also extend plays with his legs.

Nevertheless, he’s also a coin toss on every single throw.

You never know what version of him you’ll get, sometimes even during the same game.

That’s why he’s no longer a starter but still a valuable player.

The playoffs are almost out of the question, so the Browns will look to play spoiler for the rest of the way.

They might not be favored again this season, but with a player like Winston leading the way, there will always be some upset potential, provided the defense shows up to play.

Browns Nation