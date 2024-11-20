Brian Baldinger Raves After Browns Defender In Loss To Saints

With how the Cleveland Browns have played this season, it’s hard to find any silver lining or positive about this team.

Then again, as much as the fans have called out Juan Thornhill for his apparent lack of effort, another member of the secondary defense keeps playing hard.

In the latest edition of his Baldys Breakdowns, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger wanted to give Denzel Ward some much-deserved love.

He claimed that no other cornerback in the league did more to try and help his team win a game on Sunday than Ward.

Baldinger showed multiple clips of Ward being in a perfect position to break up a play, gaining and maintaining his spot, taking off in the air mid-throw, and disrupting everything around him.

Ward finished the game with four tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two passes defended.

That wasn’t enough to prevent the team from losing 35-14.

Ward left the game briefly during the second quarter with a chest injury, but he returned after halftime.

He was the only defender who found some success against Saints’ hybrid star Taysom Hill, who hauled in eight of ten targets for 50 yards and rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Ward is currently leading all cornerbacks with 17 passes defended, and it’s refreshing to see that, even knowing that his team will not make the playoffs, he’s still playing hard.

