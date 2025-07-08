Analyst Says 1 Browns Veteran Is ‘Washed’

The Cleveland Browns made waves across the NFL with their decision to bring back Joe Flacco as a potential starter for the 2025 season.

At 40 years old, the veteran quarterback now enters a crowded competition featuring Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The move has sparked considerable debate about whether experience trumps youth in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

Local sports analyst Anthony Lima delivered a particularly sharp take on the situation during his appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“If I were in any other city but Cleveland, I would jump to say that Joe Flacco is washed, wouldn’t you? He was on a bad team last year and was a bad quarterback. That’s washed, right? You can’t say it in Cleveland because you want to hope that Joe Flacco is good enough,” Lima said on The Ken Carman Show.

"If I were in any other city but Cleveland, I would jump to say that Joe Flacco is washed, wouldn't you?" 🚨 @SportsBoyTony and @KenCarman react to @NickWilsonSays QB tiers 🏈📈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/DEDGOwQtbh pic.twitter.com/W66HpQNtDk — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 8, 2025

Lima’s comments highlight the complex emotions surrounding the Browns’ quarterback situation.

Flacco signed a one-year deal after his brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts ended disappointingly.

His 2024 performance yielded 12 touchdowns against 7 interceptions across eight games, numbers that hardly inspire confidence for a franchise quarterback role.

Yet Cleveland’s front office sees value in Flacco’s steady presence and leadership qualities.

His late-2023 heroics with the Browns remain fresh in organizational memory, providing a foundation for optimism despite recent struggles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter, but Flacco’s postseason experience gives him an edge in the competition.

The Browns’ roster construction supports a veteran quarterback approach.

With Cleveland cycling through many quarterbacks since 1999, Flacco represents rare stability and proven postseason success in a city desperate for consistent quarterback play.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders' Latest Post Has Fans Buzzing