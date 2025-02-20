Analyst Says 1 Potential Browns Move Would Make Him ‘Angry’

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns won’t be Super Bowl contenders next season.

At least, that’s how Myles Garrett feels.

As such, it will be very hard to convince free agents otherwise, including their own free agents.

That’s why Aaron Goldhammer and Chris Oldach are worried about what may happen with Nick Chubb.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, they said that they would be very angry if the Browns parted ways with their fan-favorite running back.

More than that, they would go ballistic if he were to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as some recent reports suggest.

How would you react if Nick Chubb signed with the Steelers this offseason? @TheOGPAW would NOT be a fan… pic.twitter.com/yeZGSJsg5a — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 20, 2025

They believe it would be similar to what happened with Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles after he left the New York Giants.

Of course, that’s not the same situation, as the Eagles were already Super Bowl contenders without Barkley, and the Steelers aren’t that much better than the Browns right now.

Whatever the case, it won’t be easy to make a decision about Chubb, and that goes both ways.

On the one hand, the team can offer him an incentives-based short-term deal to allow him to get his money and prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank despite his age and recent injury.

On the other hand, Chubb could also feel like the clock is ticking and try to pursue greener grass somewhere else and, like Barkley, try to win a Super Bowl before it’s too late, whether that’s with a divisional rival or any other team.

