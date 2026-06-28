Analyst Says Browns Are Closer To Playoffs Than You’d Think

Any realistic thoughts of the Cleveland Browns making the playoffs this season may have disappeared when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Not only did they part with one of the best players in the NFL, but it could also lead to the departure of other veteran players in future deals.

However, it also could be an indication of bigger plans ahead. In return for Garrett, the Browns received younger edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2027.

Already bolstered by consecutive strong rookie classes, Cleveland has young talent throughout its roster that hopefully will peak at the same time. All that’s left to do is to add a legitimate franchise quarterback to the equation, and the Browns may be set up for contention for years to come.

With that in mind, analyst Tate Moore said the Browns are closer to the playoffs than you’d think, with a postseason berth possible within two years.

“I’m optimistic about this football team. I would like to be in a position next year where we’re a quarterback away. I think in two years from now we could absolutely be talking playoffs,” Moore said.

"I'm optimistic about this football team. I'd like to be in a position next year where we're a quarterback away. I think in two years from now we could absolutely be talking playoffs." 📞 @OhioTate w/ @NickWilsonSays and @ChrisFedor on the #Browns ahead of the 2026 season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/TQvcoQTkRj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 26, 2026

Moore admits that the Browns are unlikely to make the playoffs this season in their first year under head coach Todd Monken. They are projected to win six or seven games, which would actually be an improvement over last year’s 5-12 record.

However, with an uninspiring quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders yet to sort itself out, there’s no telling where Cleveland might be regarding the position this season or next. Fortunately, the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be loaded with quarterback talent, with a class that could include Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and CJ Carr, among others.

The Browns could have everything in place just in time for their arrival. They have rebuilt their offensive line, upgraded their wide receivers with KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and have running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. entering their second seasons. Even without Garrett, the defense should remain among the league’s best with Verse, Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham as its young core.

This could be the final stage-setting season for the Browns before better days finally arrive, along with a young QB.

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Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' QB Battle