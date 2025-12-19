Todd McShay Sees Big Opportunity For Browns In 2027 Draft

There is a ton of speculation about the Cleveland Browns and the choices they will make in the 2026 NFL draft. Most of that speculation centers around a quarterback, because the team is reportedly learning towards adding one to its roster.

But perhaps they will have even better luck in the year after, according to an NFL analyst, Todd McShay. He recently said that 2027 might have an even better QB selection, and perhaps the Browns should think about that when they are deciding their future.

“There’s so many quarterbacks for next year. It’s shaping up, 2027, to be one of the best quarterback classes ever,” McShay said.

If the Browns elect to pursue a QB in this upcoming draft, they will likely find someone who checks all their boxes and delivers what they want. But if they wait until 2027, their prospects could be even better.

Interestingly enough, some young players might actually leave college a year early instead of trying to stand out against all the fierce competition in 2027.

2027 is set to have up-and-comers like Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, and more. Any of those players could be huge difference-makers for any franchise, including the Browns.

It might be better for Cleveland to wait until 2027 to get a new QB and spend this offseason trying to add other talent to their roster, but will fans really want to wait another season before seeing their team turn around?

There were already many questions about what the Browns will do in this draft, but McShay’s comments add even more.

