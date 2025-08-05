Kevin Stefanski Drops Strong Hint On QB Announcement

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is gaining momentum as joint practices with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles approach.

These August sessions will provide crucial evaluation opportunities before the regular season opener.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently offered his clearest timeline yet for when Cleveland might name its starting quarterback.

“It’s going to come sooner than later,” Stefanski told ESPN Cleveland, per local reporter Nick Camino.

The Browns are working through one of the NFL’s most watched position battles.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined by a re-aggravated Achilles injury, the competition has now turned into a five-man race between veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley, along with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco has emerged as the early leader. The veteran quarterback earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 after guiding Cleveland to the playoffs.

He has taken most first-team snaps since Pickett suffered a hamstring injury during camp.

Pickett arrived from Philadelphia in March and was splitting starter reps with Flacco before his injury setback. The former Steelers quarterback remains in contention despite his reduced availability.

Gabriel and Sanders represent the future at the position. Both rookies were selected in the third and fifth rounds, respectively, and have shown development during camp.

The Browns signed Huntley on Monday.

Camino believes the Browns may ultimately turn to Flacco for Week 1.

The reporter suggested that while Cleveland may have initially favored Pickett, Flacco’s experience makes him the logical choice.

Stefanski’s comments indicate a decision could come within the next few weeks as Cleveland prepares for the regular season.

