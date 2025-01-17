Analyst Says Browns Assistant Could Take On Bigger Role In 2025

The Cleveland Browns will have several assistant coaches taking on large roles in the upcoming college senior showcases.

Cleveland assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will serve as the head coach of the American squad in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, giving him an insight into several players in the upcoming NFL Draft class.

On the opposite sideline of that event, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire will serve as the National team’s defensive coordinator.

Yet another Browns assistant will be coaching these seniors at a postseason event, analyst Brad Stainbrook shared on Friday.

Stainbrook revealed that the assistant coach will serve as the tight ends coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, potentially showcasing his ability to take on that job or another role for the Browns in 2025.

“Browns assistant Nemo Washington, who could move into a bigger role next season, is coaching the tight ends at the Shrine Bowl this year,” Stainbrook said.

#Browns assistant Nemo Washington, who could move into a bigger role next season, is coaching the tight ends at the Shrine Bowl this year. https://t.co/7GObWArITu — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 17, 2025

Washington has served as a Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow for the Browns over the past two seasons.

In 2023, Washington became the third recipient of the fellowship as Cleveland created an opportunity for a rising minority coach to join their staff.

He worked closely with the running backs during his first season with the Browns, helping Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt fill in for star running back Nick Chubb that season.

Previously, Washington worked at Wheeling University in West Virginia as the school’s offensive coordinator.

In his three seasons, the NCAA Division II school set several program records, including the team’s first-ever 1,000-yard rusher in 2021.

NEXT:

Analyst Names No. 1 Trait That Next Browns QB Must Have