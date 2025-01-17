Browns Nation

Friday, January 17, 2025
Analyst Names No. 1 Trait That Next Browns QB Must Have

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

 

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for a quarterback in 2025 after the organization revealed that Deshaun Watson suffered a setback during his rehab, re-rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Watson’s newest injury required a second surgery, and Cleveland revealed that the setback would cost him the majority of the upcoming campaign.

That leaves the Browns with just one quarterback – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – under contract next year as both Bailey Zappe and Jameis Winston are on one-year deals.

The Browns could be looking for a starting quarterback either through free agency or the draft.

Analyst Garrett Bush believes whoever the Browns elect to target this offseason will need one trait to be successful next season.

“Processor,” Bush succinctly answered when asked which trait the next Browns quarterback needed. “”What I mean by processing is diagnosing within two seconds what somebody is trying to do.”

Bush added that the next quarterback should be able to anticipate what the opponents are doing on defense to stop the play.

He compared the trait to computers, saying that the processing capabilities in machines lead to faster and better results.

Bush pointed to the quarterbacks remaining in the AFC playoffs as players who have become extremely successful after improving their processing ability.

Whoever is the starting quarterback for 2025 will learn a new offensive scheme as Cleveland canned offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey earlier this month, replacing him with pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees for the 2025 season.

Cleveland is expected to return head coach Kevin Stefanski’s run-oriented offensive scheme, meaning the Browns could be looking for a quarterback significantly different than the ones the franchise used in 2024.

Browns Nation