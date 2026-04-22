Analyst Says Browns Could Regret Passing On 2 Top Prospects

With the 2026 NFL Draft just a day away, most analysts are confident that the Cleveland Browns will be taking a left tackle and a wide receiver with their two first-round picks. They are by far the two biggest needs on the current roster, and most fans would be fine with GM Andrew Berry making the obvious moves this time around after taking a huge risk at the top of last year’s draft with the trade down from No. 2 to No. 5.

It’s unclear whether the Browns intend on going left tackle or receiver at No. 6, which plays along with a draft that is chock full of uncertainty at the top of the board. Everyone has their two cents on what the best course of action is for the Browns, and one analyst recently detailed that given the current state of the team, there are two prospects that the Browns could sorely regret passing up.

Andy Baskin of Baskin & Phelps recently said that Carnell Tate and Jeremiyah Love could cause a lot of regret in Cleveland if the Browns pass up on them. He believes that if the two of them become huge stars and the Browns take somebody else, it could be devastating for the team.

“You want to talk about wheel of regret. If [Carnell] Tate slips by them, Browns fans are going to be talking, ‘I don’t understand, we have no wide receivers and they didn’t take Carnell Tate.’ You know that’s coming. If Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at 6 and everyone in the world is telling you he’s the best player in the draft, and we’re going to watch him in the next three years, four years eat up the NFL,” Baskin said.

"You want to talk about wheel of regret. If Tate slips by them…" ➡️ @CLETalkingHeads on the potential for the #Browns to pass on Carnell Tate and Jeremiyah Love https://t.co/FBL74kpLiB pic.twitter.com/lfMghjTDlc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

This take feels like a bit of an overreaction because it glosses over how badly this team needs a left tackle. The other four spots on the offensive line have been addressed via free agency and trades, but left tackle remains a glaring hole since Dawand Jones has been unable to stay healthy.

If the Browns take a tackle at No. 6, they will likely have a choice of a deep crop of wide receiver talent at No. 24. Omar Cooper, Denzel Boston, and perhaps even Makai Lemon could all be available at that spot. The Browns could also entertain a move back up from No. 24 if Tate starts sliding down the board.

The Love rumors feel unfounded since the Browns spent two picks on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in last year’s draft. Judkins could certainly be the franchise running back this team needs, and the position isn’t close to as big of a need as LT or WR.

This team needs weapons, and it would absolutely hurt to see Love and Tate become stars elsewhere. Nobody will care if the Browns find two great players of their own in what is a deeply talented first round.

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