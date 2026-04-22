Jordyn Tyson Reveals Thoughts About Potentially Playing For Browns

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns need a left tackle and a wide receiver with their two upcoming first-round picks in the 2026 draft. This has been the sentiment for months, and nothing has changed with just one day left until draft day.

All the signs point in the same direction, with the big questions being whether the Browns will go left tackle or wide receiver first, or if they can find a trade down to pick up more draft capital while still filling these two major voids on the roster. One player who would fit in quite well yet doesn’t provide any answer to that first question is Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is considered by most to be a top-three receiver in this class.

Tyson could be in play for the Browns at either the sixth pick or the 24th pick, but regardless of how he potentially ends up in Cleveland, he sounds like he’d be thrilled.

During a recent interview clip shared by 92.3 The Fan, Tyson told reporters that he’d love to play for the Browns, noting that his brother, Jaylon, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and would help make it an easy transition.

“That’d be amazing [to play for the Browns]. My brother’s up there with the Cavs, so definitely would get to spend a lot of quality time with him and see how he handles his business. It’d be amazing. I’d love it,” Tyson said.

“That’d be amazing. My brother’s up there with the Cavs, so definitely would get to spend a lot of quality time with him and see how he handles his business. It’d be amazing. I’d love it.”#ArizonaState WR Jordyn Tyson on how he’d feel about going to the #Browns and playing with… https://t.co/Uu0QxpHXMP pic.twitter.com/Bv6X2lbHXH — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

Tyson would likely be the consensus No. 1 receiver in this draft if it weren’t for his concerning injury history. As it stands, some still consider him the best receiver in the class, while others will lean toward Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon.

If the Browns are dead set on drafting Tyson, they may be able to trade down a few picks from No. 6 and still get him. It’s tough to predict how early or how late he’ll go, but in recent years, receivers tend to go a bit higher than many originally projected. Most are in agreement about what the Browns need to do in this draft.

Tyson would be an obvious fit, and we’ll see just how eager the Browns are to go get him on Thursday.

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