Analyst Says Browns Fans Need To Face Harsh Reality About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns fanbase had almost nothing to look forward to heading into this offseason after Myles Garrett formally requested a trade and Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles a second time, putting the entire team’s future at the quarterback position in complete disarray.

Luckily, Garrett signed a massive extension, and there are four new quarterbacks on the roster, so there is plenty of reason for excitement, although one analyst recently said Browns fans have a harsh reality to face when it comes to Garrett.

During a recent episode of The Matt Fontana Show, Fontana said that Browns fans need to face the facts that “Myles Garrett is not going to be a leader on your football team.”

This is exactly the kind of take you’ll hear in the middle of June when there’s not much to talk about, and it’s a disservice to all Garrett has accomplished in this league.

Nobody knows exactly what the dynamics are in the locker room except for the people in it, but Garrett has eclipsed 100 sacks in just eight years in the league and played all 17 games last year while registering 14 sacks despite playing through injuries to both feet and the Browns being the worst team in the NFL.

To say he isn’t a leader is a baseless take, as he has done nothing but lead by example since coming into the league.

Perhaps he isn’t the most vocal leader behind the scenes, but showing up every day and being consistently dominant game after game and year after year has to account for something.

