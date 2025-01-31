Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Fans Should Be Paying Attention To 1 TE Prospect

Analyst Says Browns Fans Should Be Paying Attention To 1 TE Prospect

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Says Browns Fans Should Be Paying Attention To 1 TE Prospect
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have been buzzing about the NFL Draft since the team locked in their position for the No. 2 overall pick.

Drafting this high effectively gets the Browns their pick of the litter, getting access to the highest-rated prospects in the upcoming pool of players.

It is a lot of pressure to draft this high, but the Browns’ upper brass seem confident in their evaluations.

While a lot of people are focusing on the first-round pick, Emmett Golden, an ESPN Cleveland radio host, recently talked about a player that he’d like the Browns to select in the later rounds.

“There’s a name that I am shocked that I don’t hear Browns fans talking about. Harold Fannin Jr. is a tight end that went to Bowling Green, and he might be one of the best tight ends in this draft, and no one is talking about him,” Golden said.

Assuming the Browns take a quarterback at 2, they’ll need additional pass-catchers to join him in the offense, which is where Fannin could fit in.

He’s not being talked about much in the general media at the moment, which could lead the Browns to lock him down at a significant discount.

Fannin went to Bowling Green, as Golden mentioned, instantly building in the narrative of a local kid being selected by the Browns.

He is already familiar with the area, and a transition to the NFL might be easier if he doesn’t have to move far away.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that his stats were fantastic in his final year at Bowling Green, which should at least earn him some consideration in Cleveland.

NEXT:  Bills GM Was Asked If He Regrets The Amari Cooper Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation