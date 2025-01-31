Browns Nation

Friday, January 31, 2025
Bills GM Was Asked If He Regrets The Amari Cooper Trade

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Buffalo Bills were one of the favorites to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this season, but they couldn’t get it done.

While the AFC Championship was a close game between the two teams, and had its fair share of controversy, the Chiefs won the game and made it back to their third straight Super Bowl.

Since their loss, many people have speculated on some of the reasons why the Bills lost this game, and why the season didn’t end how they might have wanted or expected.

The Bills added former Cleveland Brown Amari Cooper in October, hoping that the veteran receiver could help Josh Allen take this team a step or two further.

GM Brandon Beane was asked about the Cooper trade in a recent press conference, with reporters wondering if the team regretted making a move for him.

“I think he did a great job of learning our offense in fairness to him in due time,” Beane said. “He suffered the wrist injury, obviously, banged his back and missed some games but fought through it.”

As Beane indicated, Cooper’s time with the Bills might not have been what the team had hoped for, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t appear that he regretted this decision.

“I do think Amari helped our offense,” Beane said. “Did he put up All-Pro numbers in the games he was here? No. I think that’s for various reasons.

It does leave the Browns without a strong veteran at the position, and with a new quarterback potentially on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the team fills in the gaps with their skill-position players.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Says 2 QBs Are 'Very High-Quality Prospects'
Browns Nation