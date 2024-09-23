Analyst Says Browns Made A MistakeLetting Joe Flacco Leave

The Cleveland Browns are sitting on a 1-2 record after three weeks.

That’s not where they expected to be at this point in the season, and they definitely didn’t expect to lose their first two games at home.

Granted, their defense didn’t play up to their usual level in a disastrous season debut in which everything went wrong.

Even though the offensive line has been banged up, Deshaun Watson has been the main reason for the team’s struggles.

That’s why NFL analyst Evan Cohen laments the fact that they let Joe Flacco go.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike” program, he claimed that they should’ve benched him at halftime for Jameis Winston, which is something he never thought he’d say out loud.

"It would be nice for them to go to Joe Flacco right now." @EvCoRadio on the Browns QB situation https://t.co/gTUzyGhdol pic.twitter.com/Vge5ACSosN — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) September 23, 2024

He called out Watson for his “unique ability to step into the rush” as opposed to step into the pocket.

He claims that he has no awareness whatsoever and it almost seems like he’s stepping sideways instead, and he thinks that it would have been nice to see the Browns turn to Joe Flacco this season.

Plenty of people claimed that the Browns moved on from Flacco because he could’ve been a distraction and put more pressure on Watson.

The Browns doubled down on their commitment to Watson mostly because they didn’t have a choice, as they had already given up way too much assets and money to get him.

Even so, when he’s the biggest thing holding back a team that was supposed to compete for a playoff spot, the coaching staff needs to reevaluate its stance on him.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Interesting Stats About Browns' WR Speed