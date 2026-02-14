Analyst Says Browns Must Use Pick No. 6 On One Position

Now that the Cleveland Browns finally have a head coach after hiring Todd Monken, it’s time to shift focus toward other important things. The roster is a mess, but general manager Andrew Berry is fresh off a stellar 2025 draft class and has two more first-round picks at his disposal in 2026 that he can use to revamp this lifeless offense.

Cleveland will be picking sixth and 24th overall after the Travis Hunter/Mason Graham trade last season, and after scoring the fewest points in the NFL over the last two years, it’s reasonable to expect the Browns to double up on offense with both first-round picks, especially given Monken’s offensive background. One analyst believes it’s a “must” that the Browns target one specific position at No. 6 and recently shared who he’d like to see them take.

Bucky Brooks spoke on Move The Sticks about the Browns’ draft situation, and he made it very clear what needs to be done. He believes No. 6 has to be used on an offensive lineman.

“Pick No. 6 needs to be an offensive lineman. You need to get the best offensive lineman you can get. Twenty-four, maybe we think about wide receiver, but to me, I have to commit the capital to get this offensive line up and going. It was tragic what they trotted out last year in that offensive line. You should never put anybody behind that kind of offensive line. That has to be the priority,” Brooks said.

Brooks added that, given Monken’s background, signs point to O-Line being the first priority. Monken captained some dominant offensive lines at Georgia and clearly made it a massive priority with the Baltimore Ravens to ensure Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were well-protected.

Cleveland has four starters on the offensive line hitting free agency in Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller, with oft-injured left tackle Dawand Jones serving as the only returning starter. Wide receiver is obviously a huge need, but the receiver room doesn’t have actual voids like the line does.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns double up and go offensive line with both of their first-round picks. Monken certainly has options, and the fans all can’t wait to see what he and the front office have up their sleeves to fix this offense.

