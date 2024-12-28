Analyst Says Browns Should Consider Trading Star Player

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make right now.

The team might not be able to compete at the highest level right now.

More than that, they might not be able to build a sustainable Super Bowl window with an aging roster.

That, plus Myles Garrett’s latest statements about his desire to play for a contending team, have raised doubts about his future with the organization.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland pundit Tony Rizzo had no choice but to reconsider his initial stance on potentially moving on from him.

In the latest edition of ESPN Radio’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo argued that he would be okay if the team traded Garrett away, so long as they get at least two first-round picks for him.

.@TheRealTRizzo says that he would seriously consider trading Myles Garrett if the Browns were offered two 1st round picks for him… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ixb98a7uFJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 27, 2024

As tough as that might sound to the fans, that’s a trade that could make some sense.

Garrett is one of the game’s most impactful and dominant defensive forces.

If he wants to leave or if the Browns believe it’s time to cut the chord, they cannot settle for anything less than that as a return.

The Browns lost a lot of draft capital in the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade.

As a result, they weren’t able to replenish their roster with young talent.

That’s going to be an issue in the long term.

This team isn’t that far off from contending at the highest level, but the margin of error is very slim when you have an aging roster.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals How Much Insurance Browns Have On Deshaun Watson's Contract