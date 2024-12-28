Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Should Consider Trading Star Player

Analyst Says Browns Should Consider Trading Star Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make right now.

The team might not be able to compete at the highest level right now.

More than that, they might not be able to build a sustainable Super Bowl window with an aging roster.

That, plus Myles Garrett’s latest statements about his desire to play for a contending team, have raised doubts about his future with the organization.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland pundit Tony Rizzo had no choice but to reconsider his initial stance on potentially moving on from him.

In the latest edition of ESPN Radio’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo argued that he would be okay if the team traded Garrett away, so long as they get at least two first-round picks for him.

As tough as that might sound to the fans, that’s a trade that could make some sense.

Garrett is one of the game’s most impactful and dominant defensive forces.

If he wants to leave or if the Browns believe it’s time to cut the chord, they cannot settle for anything less than that as a return.

The Browns lost a lot of draft capital in the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade.

As a result, they weren’t able to replenish their roster with young talent.

That’s going to be an issue in the long term.

This team isn’t that far off from contending at the highest level, but the margin of error is very slim when you have an aging roster.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals How Much Insurance Browns Have On Deshaun Watson's Contract
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation