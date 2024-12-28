Analyst Reveals How Much Insurance Browns Have On Deshaun Watson’s Contract

When the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the organization also took out an insurance policy to cover the team’s investment should he miss games during that deal.

In three years with the team, Watson has missed more games than he’s played, allowing the team to recoup some of their spending in the form of salary cap relief.

On Friday, the Browns restructured the Watson deal for a third time, reworking the contract to include additional years for the team to spread his massive salary cap hit into additional seasons.

That’s not the only relief Cleveland can expect to receive next year.

Analyst Matt Fontana revealed how much insurance the Browns have to cover Watson’s 2025 salary should he miss games due to injury.

“Browns insured $111,999,944 of the 230 they gave to Watson. Specifically for 2025 they insured 24,274,997 of his 46 million owed. Shouldn’t have a problem getting some of it back next year,” Fontana said.

Since coming to Cleveland, Watson has missed 19 games due to injury over the last two seasons, and he’ll remain on the Injured Reserve (IR) for the final two games of the season.

Last year, the quarterback suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder and missed 11 games for the Browns.

This season, Watson endured an Achilles injury in Week 7’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals to end his season prematurely yet again.

The latest injury could also prevent him from playing early next season, meaning the Browns would recoup a portion of his salary.

