Analyst Says Browns Should Trade Up To Draft 1 Position

Once again, the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick.

Fortunately, this will be the last time it happens in a while, or so the fans hope.

The Browns will be on the clock with the No. 54 selection, and there should be plenty of talent available there, with most analysts thinking they should revamp their defensive line.

Nonetheless, anything can change in the blink of an eye, especially depending on the players who start sliding on the board.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Tim Bielik believes the Browns should move up to No. 40 if the opportunity to get one of the star wide receivers of this class presents itself, via “Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com” on YouTube.

He believes that Texas’ Adonai Mitchell or Georgia’s Ladd McConkey are guys worth trading up for, especially McConkey, who he thinks could be a problem for opposing teams.

While he acknowledges that he might not have superstar potential, McConkey’s route-running and versatility could grant him a long and successful career in this league, especially as a slot receiver.

As for Mitchell, he’s got an elite combination of speed, vertical ability, and size that doesn’t come around very often, and while he struggled with drops and some inconsistencies, his physical traits are too remarkable to ignore here.

The Browns have already added star power to the WR corps by trading for Jerry Jeudy, and they already know what a guy like Amari Cooper can bring to the table.

Still, you can never have too many weapons, and if these guys slip, they should at least consider trading up.

NEXT:

Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb's Position On Recent RB List