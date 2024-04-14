Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb’s Position On Recent RB List

For years, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best — if not the best — running backs in the game.

Nick Chubb is a legitimate superstar at the position, and not even his long injury layoff should change that.

That’s why Browns fans took offense at FanDuel’s list of the best running backs in the AFC, as they listed Chubb at No. 4 behind Breece Hall of the New York Jets, Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

Where did we go wrong here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rjl4CSRrnI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 14, 2024

Imo (I actually forgot about Chubb)

1. Chubb

2. Breece

3. Henry (only bc he’s declined a bit) — johnny rosado (JohnPaulRosado) (@johnny_rosado) April 14, 2024

Chubb at 4 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Ryan™ (@RyanJKrul) April 14, 2024

Chubb number 1 — Skyler Powers (@theskylerpowers) April 14, 2024

Chubb

Henry

Taylor

Hall

Cook/Pacheco — Colestepher (@colestepher) April 14, 2024

Truth be told, Chubb is 28 years old already, and running backs often fall from grace sooner and faster than other players at different positions.

He’s also coming off the second major injury of his career dating back to college, and he also missed most of the 2023 season.

The fact that he’s listed at No. 4 despite all of that just speaks volumes of his dominance and impact on the game.

The fans hope that Chubb will be able to come back and be as efficient as always next season, but it might take a while before he gets his legs back under him.

There’s no denying that, when healthy, he can go toe-to-toe — and outplay — anybody on that list.

And with Ken Dorsey looking to bring the best out of Deshaun Watson and take the offense to a new dimension, having a legitimate workhorse running back by his side could do wonders for this team.

Hopefully, Chubb will hear all the outside noise and play next season with a big chip on his shoulder to reclaim his top spot.

