Sunday, April 14, 2024
Fans Take Issue With Nick Chubb’s Position On Recent RB List

By
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best — if not the best — running backs in the game.

Nick Chubb is a legitimate superstar at the position, and not even his long injury layoff should change that.

That’s why Browns fans took offense at FanDuel’s list of the best running backs in the AFC, as they listed Chubb at No. 4 behind Breece Hall of the New York Jets, Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

Truth be told, Chubb is 28 years old already, and running backs often fall from grace sooner and faster than other players at different positions.

He’s also coming off the second major injury of his career dating back to college, and he also missed most of the 2023 season.

The fact that he’s listed at No. 4 despite all of that just speaks volumes of his dominance and impact on the game.

The fans hope that Chubb will be able to come back and be as efficient as always next season, but it might take a while before he gets his legs back under him.

There’s no denying that, when healthy, he can go toe-to-toe — and outplay — anybody on that list.

And with Ken Dorsey looking to bring the best out of Deshaun Watson and take the offense to a new dimension, having a legitimate workhorse running back by his side could do wonders for this team.

Hopefully, Chubb will hear all the outside noise and play next season with a big chip on his shoulder to reclaim his top spot.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

