Analyst Says Browns Star Is Stuck In A ‘Wasteland’ In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns won’t move on from Myles Garrett, at least for the time being.

Garrett didn’t look happy at the end of last season, but GM Andrew Berry has talked about his desire to extend his contract.

That’s not what Michelle Smallmon wants to see.

On ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike,” the renowned analyst claimed that Garrett is “stuck in a wasteland” because of the Browns’ never-ending quarterback woes.

.@msmallmon would love to see Myles Garrett have an opportunity to compete for a championship outside of the wasteland. Lions? Bills? @ChrisCanty99 chimes in. pic.twitter.com/qBNQATlluX — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) January 30, 2025

She compared his situation to Saquon Barkley’s, who’s now finally thriving and playing for a Super Bowl contender after years of struggles with the New York Giants.

Smallmon called Garrett an all-time great, and she would love to watch him play for a contender somewhere else.

It’s hard to argue with that statement.

Garrett does deserve to play meaningful games and compete for a Super Bowl contender.

Then again, the Browns simply cannot afford to part ways with him.

As much as they could get in return for his services, it would also mean hitting the drawing board and starting from scratch again.

Garrett is among the top defensive players in the league and his generation.

He is not only a fan favorite but also a cornerstone of the community.

Some reports state that the Browns intend to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history.

Maybe that will be enough to appease him and his anger and frustration after a three-win season, even if that won’t put him closer to the championship ring he so clearly deserves.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Tipped His Hand About QB Prospect Choice