Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Tipped His Hand About QB Prospect Choice

The Cleveland Browns will look to get their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some believe they won’t get one in the first round, or at least not one of the top two prospects.

Jalen Milroe from Alabama has been closely associated with the team in recent weeks, thanks to his connection with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Nevertheless, Browns analyst Nick Pedone believes Andrew Berry may have tipped his hand already.

Talking on “The BIG Factor,” Pedone argued that Berry’s words about Shedeur and Deion Sanders were quite telling.

Nick suspects that Andrew Berry's words + Kevin Stefanski's relationship with Pat Shurmur bode well for Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland. #DawgPound "As an organization, one of the pillars they subscribe to is no intentional leaks." – @NickPedone12

He believes that Berry’s statement about being confident that the Sanders family won’t have a problem with the Browns taking Shedeur spoke volumes.

Additionally, Kevin Stefanski’s connection with Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could also significantly influence this situation.

Sanders has been penciled in as either the best or second-best quarterback prospect in this class.

Some analysts argue that the gap between the top two quarterbacks and the rest of the pack isn’t that wide, which is why some teams would be better off taking their quarterback in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft.

Then again, the Browns have been searching for their franchise quarterback for decades, so maybe they don’t want to take any risks.

Also, this current regime might not survive another swing-and-miss in the NFL Draft.

If that’s the case, they might opt for one of the best quarterbacks available, and all signs point to Shedeur Sanders being that guy.

