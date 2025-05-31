Browns Need 1 Player To Return To His 2023 Form

Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns will find it hard to win many games given the strength of the AFC North and the rest of the conference.

The Browns might be a couple of years away from really competing in the playoffs, but the upcoming regular season is an opportunity to identify pieces to build around long-term.

Defensively, Cleveland should remain a stout unit after they managed to extend Myles Garrett despite his trade request as well as the addition of Mason Graham.

Offensively, the biggest question is who ends up as the starter for the remainder of the season, as the early expectation is head coach Kevin Stefanski will pivot from Joe Flacco at some point.

However, special teams is often overlooked and this is another area where the Browns could use some improvement.

Dustin Hopkins was one of the best placekickers two seasons ago, and the hope is he can regain his form.

“I have no idea how the Browns will truly shake out but I know they have enough talent to be in a lot of close games. Cleveland needs Dustin Hopkins to return to his 2023 form (91% FG%) #DawgPound.”

Hopkins has regressed since his 2023 campaign, as he only nailed 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts in the 2024 NFL season.

Although he hit a long of 56 yards, he was only 4-of-8 from field goals 50-plus yards which goes to show how restricted the scoring was.

If Hopkins can return closer to his 2023 numbers, Cleveland can afford to be a little more aggressive on kicks which could in turn swing games.

