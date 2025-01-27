Analyst Says Browns Would Have Ruined 1 Star QB If They Drafted Him

Cleveland Browns fans are known as some of the most passionate in the NFL, but they’re also their own harshest critics.

Browns fans are quick to call out when things aren’t going well with the team and are extra critical when they make questionable decisions.

The team is seemingly looking for their next quarterback, either hoping to add a veteran via free agency or trying their luck with someone in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While it’s unclear what direction the team will go, an analyst made an interesting point on X during the AFC Championship, indicating that, had the Browns drafted Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, he wouldn’t be in the league anymore.

Hot take: If the #Browns had drafted Josh Allen, he would be out of the NFL by now. — Dave Denholm (@TalkSoccer) January 27, 2025

This might seem like a humorous and unrealistic take, but the Browns don’t exactly have the best track record of drafting quarterbacks and developing their skills.

Allen struggled with accuracy issues when he came into the league, causing many to wonder if he was going to be another first-round bust.

He has turned things around, thankfully for the Bills, but his turnaround was mainly due to the team’s faith in him and their ability to develop his skills.

The Browns have been unable to provide that level of environment for many of their quarterbacks throughout the years, which is why they’re in the position they’re in, and why the Bills are now a top-tier AFC contender.

Something has to change for the Browns moving forward, and it will be interesting to see what steps they take to try to get out of this rut.

