Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Would Have Ruined 1 Star QB If They Drafted Him

Analyst Says Browns Would Have Ruined 1 Star QB If They Drafted Him

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Says Browns Would Have Ruined 1 Star QB If They Drafted Him
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: The helmet of Damarious Randall #23 of the Cleveland Browns is shown before the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are known as some of the most passionate in the NFL, but they’re also their own harshest critics.

Browns fans are quick to call out when things aren’t going well with the team and are extra critical when they make questionable decisions.

The team is seemingly looking for their next quarterback, either hoping to add a veteran via free agency or trying their luck with someone in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While it’s unclear what direction the team will go, an analyst made an interesting point on X during the AFC Championship, indicating that, had the Browns drafted Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, he wouldn’t be in the league anymore.

This might seem like a humorous and unrealistic take, but the Browns don’t exactly have the best track record of drafting quarterbacks and developing their skills.

Allen struggled with accuracy issues when he came into the league, causing many to wonder if he was going to be another first-round bust.

He has turned things around, thankfully for the Bills, but his turnaround was mainly due to the team’s faith in him and their ability to develop his skills.

The Browns have been unable to provide that level of environment for many of their quarterbacks throughout the years, which is why they’re in the position they’re in, and why the Bills are now a top-tier AFC contender.

Something has to change for the Browns moving forward, and it will be interesting to see what steps they take to try to get out of this rut.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Will Convince Star To Stay With Big Contract
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation