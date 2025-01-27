Analyst Believes Browns Will Convince Star To Stay With Big Contract

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has been over for a few weeks, and they are already looking to the 2025 season, hoping to improve greatly.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft should help their cause, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle.

Retaining key veterans will be a major piece of the puzzle for this team, as well as acquiring the right free agents during the coming months.

One player that Browns fans have been worried about is Myles Garrett, their best defender and one of the best in the league.

Garrett has expressed that he’d like to stay with the Browns for the foreseeable future, but it will be interesting to see if his feelings are the same when he’s presented with a contract.

Daryl Ruiter, a Browns reporter, seems to believe that the Browns are willing to pay him a handsome sum of money to stick around.

Does Myles really believe #Browns actually know what they're doing and can find a franchise elevating QB? They will certainly try to pay him to believe it. https://t.co/YAo2F7B8GH — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 26, 2025

If he leaves, that’s just one more piece for the Browns to try and replace, and replacing Garrett is a tall task considering the value he brings to the team.

One of the most pressing questions that the Browns will have to answer in the next few weeks is about their quarterback situation.

It’s evident that Deshaun Watson’s days are numbered due to injury concerns, and Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson don’t seem to have the answers, either.

That leaves free agency and the draft, and the Browns haven’t tipped their hand as to what direction they’re going, at least, not yet.

