Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Has ‘Worst Contract In The History Of The NFL’

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a quarterback right now.

Deshaun Watson is under contract, but even if he were healthy enough to play, the team would be better off moving on from him.

At least, that’s how Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report feels right now.

In his latest column, he ranked Watson at the very bottom of his QB rankings, even below players like Will Levis, Drew Lock, and Aidan O’Connell.

Davenport argued that Watson is only there because of his terrible contract:

“Thanks to the single worst contract in the history of the NFL, the Browns are stuck with Watson for the foreseeable future. But the 29-year-old has been awful when he’s been out there in Cleveland and just had a second surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Watson trade and contract represent the worst personnel move in league history. Period,” Davenport said.

Truth be told, it’s almost impossible to argue with that statement.

While Watson is clearly more talented than some of the players named after him, he hasn’t been the same player since he left the Houston Texans, and he’s only gotten worse.

The Browns’ decision to trade for him was questionable at the time, given his reputation and legal turmoil, but it made sense from a football perspective.

Nevertheless, their decision to give him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract before he even played a single snap with the team may have set this team back years.

Fortunately for the Browns, there will be many options to finally move on from him in the offseason, even though they will still have to bear the financial burden that comes with his contract.

