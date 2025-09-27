Analyst Says Fans Need To Face Harsh Reality About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL season with the goal of identifying their long-term answer at the quarterback position.

The Browns took multiple shots on quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is allowing them to develop behind the scenes while veteran Joe Flacco handles starting duties.

Flacco is a mercenary signal caller at this point in his career, filling in where he can and he made perfect sense for Cleveland as they try to sort out the roster.

Flacco managed to help lead the Browns to their first win in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, though it was the defense that really carried the team.

While Flacco hasn’t been horrible by any means, he is also a low-ceiling player who is more likely to manage an offense rather than lead several explosive drives.

Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com believes fans have to accept that this version of Cleveland’s offense will be safe so long as Flacco is under center.

“The offense fans witnessed two years ago will not be returning to Huntington Bank Field this season, and it’s not just because the Browns have a shaky offensive line and a defense better accentuated by punts than risky passes (though both things are true). Truth is, despite Flacco’s 6-foot-5 frame and powerful right arm, his offenses have always preferred to play it safe,” Watkins wrote.

Stefanski has always preferred to let the running game dictate the game flow, so this isn’t a surprise.

However, the Browns are projected to play behind in most of their matchups this season, so it remains to be seen how long Flacco can get away with remaining conservative offensively.

