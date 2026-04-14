Analyst Says It’s Time To Trade Browns Veteran

The Cleveland Browns have said there is no fire behind the smoke, but the rumors about them trading defensive megastar Myles Garrett are not going away. In fact, some prominent voices from the Browns fanbase are saying now may be the time to part ways with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo talked about potentially trading Garrett. He said how much he loves Garrett and cherishes watching him play, but he also believes that his trade value will never be higher. The Browns and Garrett might be on two different timelines.

If that is true, there may be no better time to let him go.

“Let’s assume that the Browns, playoffs at best, maybe, this year. Nine wins. First-year coach. I don’t know. Wouldn’t this be the time to now trade Myles Garrett? I don’t want to trade Myles Garrett. I love watching him every Sunday. He plays hard and he plays every play. I appreciate what he does, it’s just that we’re in a different direction. You’ve won eight games with Myles Garrett in two years. How valuable is he? You can’t part with somebody like that? You’re going to wait around until you’re good? The timeline is setting up for this trade right now. Next year, you will not be able to get as much for Myles Garrett as you can right now. The time is now, and they’re just not going to do it,” Rizzo said.

"Wouldn't this be the time to now trade Myles Garrett?," – Rizz 🧐 Is it time that the Browns seriously consider trading Myles Garrett? pic.twitter.com/qevbIaFCxT — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 14, 2026

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the entire league. There is no doubt that Cleveland would love to hold on to his talents until he retires.

However, he has made it clear that he wants to be a Super Bowl champion. And while the Browns may win a Super Bowl at some point, it probably won’t be within the next couple of years. So they can keep Garrett and continue to benefit from his talent, but they’ll be holding him back from his ultimate goal.

He is fresh off the best season of his career, one that saw him claim the all-time single-season sack record and his second DPOY award. So many teams in the league would jump at the chance to acquire him.

Moving him could be painful and shocking to the Browns and their fans, but it’s hard to argue against it making sense, from a business perspective.

If the Browns were closer to winning a championship, there would be less of a conversation around this proposed move, but the talk about it is getting louder.

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