Monday, December 2, 2024
Analyst Says Mike Vrabel Is 'Plan A' For 1 College Program

Analyst Says Mike Vrabel Is ‘Plan A’ For 1 College Program

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an overqualified consultant on their payroll right now.

Mike Vrabel should get plenty of attention in the next head coach hiring cycle, both in the NFL and college.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Jake Trotter revealed that he would be the Ohio State Buckeyes’ plan A if they were to move on from Ryan Day.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he called Vrabel their plan A, although he acknowledged that he would likely wait to coach in the pros again.

Then, he named Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

On paper, Vrabel would make perfect sense for the Buckeyes.

He is a former Buckeye himself with coaching experience at both levels.

Then again, with multiple NFL teams likely to come knocking, he would be wise to wait for a bigger, juicier offer.

For weeks, multiple reports stated that the Browns could consider moving on from Kevin Stefanski to replace him with Vrabel.

Stefanski had already earned the benefit of the doubt with the program, and it wouldn’t have been easy to find him a suitable replacement.

Then again, Vrabel would’ve been one of the few candidates that could’ve made sense.

Now, with the Browns reportedly set to keep Stefanski, it’s doubtful they can keep Vrabel in town as well.

Unfortunately for those fans who wanted him to be the Browns’ next head coach, they might have to wait a little longer.

