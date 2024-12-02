Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 2, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stat Shows Encouraging Sign For Browns’ Playoff Hopes

Stat Shows Encouraging Sign For Browns’ Playoff Hopes

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 09: D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns can still make the playoffs, but they must be flawless the rest of the way.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has only won three games this season.

However, they can still finish the year with nine wins.

Should that be the case, they could have a 75% chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

Notably, that’s according to Seth Walder of ESPN.

He took to X to share that, according to FPI, there’s a 67% chance of at least one nine-win team making the playoffs in the AFC.

The Browns would have the fifth-highest odds to make the playoffs if they win nine games, trailing only the Houston Texans (97%), Pittsburgh Steelers (89%), Baltimore Ravens (85%), and Los Angeles Chargers (77%).

They would also be ahead of the Denver Broncos (62%), Indianapolis Colts (56%), Miami Dolphins (52%), and Cincinnati Bengals (43%).

Needless to say, that could all change in the blink of an eye if they lose to the Broncos on Monday night, so the turnaround must start tonight.

We’ve seen crazier things happen in this league, and while this team has been far from perfect, it does have more than enough talent on its roster to get hot and finish the season on a high note.

Whether they’ll do that or choose to focus on better positioning in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft remains to be seen, but when there’s a will, there’s a way.

NEXT:  WR Prospect Deemed As 'Stellar Fit' For Browns In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation