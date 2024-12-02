Stat Shows Encouraging Sign For Browns’ Playoff Hopes

The Cleveland Browns can still make the playoffs, but they must be flawless the rest of the way.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has only won three games this season.

However, they can still finish the year with nine wins.

Should that be the case, they could have a 75% chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

Notably, that’s according to Seth Walder of ESPN.

He took to X to share that, according to FPI, there’s a 67% chance of at least one nine-win team making the playoffs in the AFC.

There is a 67% chance at least one nine-win team makes the playoffs in the AFC, per FPI. Here are the chances to make the playoffs given exactly nine wins. Texans 97%

Steelers 89%

Ravens 85%

Chargers 77%

Browns 75% (very small sample)

Broncos 62%

Colts 56%

Dolphins 52%

Bengals… — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 2, 2024

The Browns would have the fifth-highest odds to make the playoffs if they win nine games, trailing only the Houston Texans (97%), Pittsburgh Steelers (89%), Baltimore Ravens (85%), and Los Angeles Chargers (77%).

They would also be ahead of the Denver Broncos (62%), Indianapolis Colts (56%), Miami Dolphins (52%), and Cincinnati Bengals (43%).

Needless to say, that could all change in the blink of an eye if they lose to the Broncos on Monday night, so the turnaround must start tonight.

We’ve seen crazier things happen in this league, and while this team has been far from perfect, it does have more than enough talent on its roster to get hot and finish the season on a high note.

Whether they’ll do that or choose to focus on better positioning in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft remains to be seen, but when there’s a will, there’s a way.

NEXT:

WR Prospect Deemed As 'Stellar Fit' For Browns In 2025 Draft