Analyst Says One Draft Pick Would Be ‘Devastating’ For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are picking at No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and all signs continue to point toward Shedeur Sanders being the guy. But a new report linking Cleveland to Miami quarterback Carson Beck is raising some eyebrows, and one analyst thinks it would send a very specific and very uncomfortable message if that pick actually happened.

Nick Wilson and JP Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan discussed the growing chatter connecting the Browns to Beck, who is expected to come off the board somewhere in the second round. The conversation took a sharp turn when the analysts broke down what it would mean for Sanders if Cleveland used a second-round pick on another quarterback so shortly after taking him.

“If they take Carson Beck at No. 39, that is devastating news to Shedeur Sanders. It’s going to be justified as it’s the most important position on the field,” Wilson said.

"If they take Carson Beck at No. 39, that is devastating news to Shedeur Sanders. It's going to be justified as it's the most important position on the field." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on reports linking the #Browns to Miami QB Carson Beck 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qsJzfHetGA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

Selecting Beck at No. 39 would essentially be a public declaration that the organization does not fully trust Sanders to be the long-term answer at the position.

Teams do not spend premium draft capital on backup quarterbacks unless they have real doubts about the starter they already have. For a player like Sanders, who showed genuine flashes down the stretch last season and helped push the Browns to late wins that actually knocked them out of the No. 1 overall pick spot, that kind of move would sting.

Beck, a 6’4, 215-pound signal caller, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Miami for his final college season. He put together an impressive 2025 campaign with the Hurricanes, completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 16 games. He totaled 11,725 yards and 88 touchdowns over 55 college appearances between both programs.

Sanders earned some goodwill late last season, but he has not yet proven himself as a guy the organization is ready to commit to fully.

Cleveland has a chance to build something real around whoever their quarterback is going forward. The worst thing they could do is create confusion about who that person is before the season even starts.

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