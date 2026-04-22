Insider Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Has Never Lived Up To Expectations

Deshaun Watson has officially been a part of the Cleveland Browns for three seasons, but he hasn’t provided much for the team during that time. He has appeared in just 19 games and has created more controversies than wins.

But that could all change soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot. In their podcast, Cabot spoke about how things started for Watson and Cleveland and how much better they can be now.

She admitted that Watson came to a team that wasn’t using the right scheme for him, but said he could “get his career back on track” if he remains healthy and the roster around him provides him with some offensive backup.

“The scheme was never right for [Deshaun Watson] here. Now, if you supply him with a good scheme, a good playcaller, and then add some weapons to this offense, I think he actually has a chance to get his career back on track. He has to stay healthy. If you surround him with all the right things and you have a really good playcaller who knows what to do with a quarterback like that? Who knows what might be able to happen?” Cabot said.

In many ways, 2026 could be the most important season of Watson’s career. This might be the chance for him to truly remind people of the sort of player he can be.

There is a lot riding on this season, and many things have to go correctly in order for Watson to return to his former glory. Health is most vital, but reports have said that he is looking much better and is in good shape, ready to deliver.

Beyond that, he needs to have an offensive unit around him that can communicate well and follow his lead. The Browns have been hard at work trying to assemble that sort of squad in the offseason, but it remains to be seen if they will have luck.

Finally, he also needs the commitment and belief of his coaching staff. He cannot prove himself if he isn’t given the chance. Luckily for Watson, Todd Monken has said very encouraging things about him, and it sounds like he is ready to witness his comeback.

Things didn’t start out on the best footing for Watson and the Browns, but 2026 could be a massive turning point for him and the team.

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Analyst Reveals 2 Things He Loves About Todd Monken