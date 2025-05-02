Bruce Drennan Believes 1 Browns Draft Choice Was A ‘Wasted Pick’

The Cleveland Browns’ strategy in the 2025 NFL Draft was much different from what many expected coming into the event.

The night started with the Browns trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving down from the No. 2 overall pick to the No. 5 pick, selecting Mason Graham instead of Travis Hunter.

While Graham is a top-tier prospect who should add a lot of value to the team’s defense, this was a head-scratcher in a lot of ways.

Another surprising pick was when they selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and it was even more odd when they later traded up for Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Their decision-making has come under criticism by many in the media, including Bruce Drennan, who was especially frustrated with the Gabriel pick.

Drennan made his thoughts abundantly clear in a recent installment of the “Bruce Drennan Show,” highlighting where he believes the Browns went wrong.

“They take [Dillon] Gabriel in the third round, what a wasted pick that was,” Drennan said. “Nothing against the kid. He had a nice career at Oregon, but he’s undersized in today’s day and age in the NFL as far as that position is concerned. There were some so-called draft experts that didn’t even think he’d be drafted in seven rounds, and we take him in the third round.”

In his eyes, it wasn’t a great idea to take Gabriel, especially considering he thinks Gabriel is too small to compete in today’s NFL.

This scrutiny is the latest draft drama for the Browns, a team that has historically struggled to evaluate quarterbacks and produce a franchise star.

It’s unclear if Sanders or Gabriel will win the starting job by Week 1, or if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett will be out there, which should make for an interesting training camp and preseason.

