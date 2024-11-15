Analyst Says There Is ‘No Hope’ With 1 Browns QB

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland turned to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to pilot the Browns through the next two contests.

His results thus far have been mixed as he delivered a 334-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens to lead the Browns to a surprising 29-24 victory over the AFC North squad.

One week later, Winston threw three interceptions and looked like the quarterback who was demoted in his previous stops as Cleveland fell 27-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With two starts under his belt, Winston is preparing to face one of his former teams on Sunday when the Browns take on the New Orleans Saints.

Will this be the start of his potential run toward locking down the position for the 2025 season?

Analyst Anthony Lima does not believe that will be the case.

On Friday, the analyst did not hold back his thoughts about Winston’s future with the team, telling his co-host Ken Carman that Winston should not be the team’s starting quarterback next year.

“No way,” Lima said, adding, “With Jameis, there’s no hope.”

Can Jameis Winston make a case to be the #Browns QB in ‘25? @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony got into on this one:https://t.co/ZYgIiAKqCi — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 15, 2024

Carman argued that Winston could be the starter in 2025 as a stop-gap, allowing the Browns to pass on drafting a quarterback in April.

Lima countered by asking if Denver Broncos fans would rather have rookie Bo Nix – the team’s current starter – or Winston as their starting quarterback.

The analysts offered that Nix has provided excitement to the team’s fanbase while Winston would not, and Lima suggested the same would be true in Cleveland next year.

“I think Jameis Winston is just a non-entity to get fans excited,” Lima said, adding, “You would rather win with Jameis next year? That just kills your draft pick.”

NEXT:

Analyst Believes 2025 QB Class Has A 'Lot Of Question Marks'