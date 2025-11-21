Analyst Says This Season Is A ‘Success’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2025 season on the heels of a disastrous campaign when their offense scored the fewest points in the NFL, surrendered 66 sacks, and used four quarterbacks. This year’s offense hasn’t looked much different, and the record again shows it.

While the Browns are well on their way to another disappointing ending, there are a few things to be hopeful about. One analyst recently revealed why this season is a “success” for the Browns.

Nick Kostos discussed the bigger picture and stated why it isn’t a failure despite the obvious flaws up and down the organization.

“This season is a success for Cleveland. So many of the young players are good. Now you can go get your QB. I actually think this season is a smashing success for the Cleveland Browns even if the record doesn’t show it,” Kostos said.

"This season is a success for Cleveland. So many of the young players are good…now you can go get your QB. I actually think this season is a smashing success for the Cleveland Browns even if the record doesn't show it" 🚨@TheKostos w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YuNypV502V — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 20, 2025

Browns’ Youth Movement Offers Hope For The Future

It’s a very optimistic way to look at things, but Kostos has a point. The Browns arguably didn’t have a realistic shot at a playoff berth this season.

When you hold a four-man quarterback competition that features a 40-year-old, a first-round bust, and a pair of rookie draft picks, there is no real path to contention, especially considering that the first half of Cleveland’s schedule was loaded with playoff teams from the year before. That being said, a lot of young talent has emerged on both sides of the ball that should have fans thrilled about what’s to come.

This is a rebuilding year, and that’s exactly what the Browns are doing. Rookies Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have all shown signs of being foundational pieces and potential stars. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders haven’t, so if all this team needs is a quarterback, there will be options this offseason to address that issue.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Issues Warning Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders' First Start