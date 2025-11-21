Dan Orlovsky Issues Warning Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

When Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that quarterback Shedeur Sanders would start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans and NFL experts began to make predictions about how the rookie would play.

Some people think that Sanders will redeem himself after a disappointing showing in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Meanwhile, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky is urging fans to proceed with caution as he revealed his expectations for Sanders’ first NFL start.

“I would say temper expectations with Shedeur. This is one of the, if not the, worst skill groups in the NFL. There’s really very little talent. Don’t expect Shedeur to go out there and have high-level success without the necessary people around him, so temper expectations. I wanna see him operate. I wanna see him play fast. I wanna see him go up in the pocket rather than back,” Orlovsky said.

Temper expectations with Shedeur — this is one of the worst (if not the worst) skill groups in the NFL.@danorlovsky7 on the expectations for Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/8sH4Jypo3X — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) November 20, 2025

Orlovsky Urges Fans To Keep Expectations In Check

Orlovsky isn’t saying that Sanders isn’t talented, but he is reminding people that the Browns have one of the worst offensive skill groups in the NFL.

With that being said, the Browns are playing the Raiders, who have a ton of problems of their own. That means that Cleveland might have a chance to pull out a win, and Sanders has an opportunity to make some impressive plays against a weak opponent.

Most people understand that Sanders’ first appearance was challenging in unique ways because he didn’t expect to play, and the surprise and pressure of replacing injured Dillon Gabriel got to him and threw him off. But that won’t be the case after a full week of practice as QB1, so everyone wants to see more.

They might get their wish, but Orlovsky wants everyone to be ready for the same difficulties and challenges that have plagued the Browns all season.

