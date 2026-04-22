Analyst Reveals 2 Things He Loves About Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns still have months to go before they play a regular-season game, but their new head coach, Todd Monken, has been working incredibly hard since being hired by the team’s ownership. Monken has hit the ground running, and he expects the same from his players.

Monken has spoken with the press several times and has shared his infectious and motivated attitude. That seems to be paying off, and people are fond of his approach to coaching.

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo addressed what he loves about Monken. It all comes down to the coach’s attitude and the fact that he isn’t waiting around. He is getting his team prepared to win right now and isn’t sitting back and casually letting the new season come to the Browns.

Time is of the essence, and Monken doesn’t want to waste any of it.

“I love a couple of things [about Todd Monken]. No. 1: Monken’s attitude. No. 2: Monken’s attitude towards getting his team ready to play whenever the season starts. I love that the Browns are going to get back into this now, and they’re going to do it working hard,” Rizzo said.

Rizz LOVES Browns HC Todd Monken's attitude towards getting the Browns ready to play REAL football. pic.twitter.com/Hryf3aRpgw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 22, 2026

For the last couple of seasons, the biggest problem most fans had with Kevin Stefanski was that the Browns simply weren’t winning. But many took issue with the head coach’s outlook, philosophy, and the way he spoke about his team. Some felt he didn’t seem committed to helping the Browns move forward, despite all his talent and previous success.

In terms of attitude, Monken appears to be a complete 180 from Stefanski. He seems cheerful, driven, and ready to work day and night on this team right now.

He wants to construct a plan with the team so that when the season kicks off in the fall, the Browns are ready to burst onto the field and put their practice and preparation to work.

Monken is also speaking very fondly of his players, and it is apparent that he has faith in them, while still wanting them to dig deeper and find new ways of achieving success. Right now, Monken is the kind of coach who seems appealing both to players and the fans who want to see the Browns win a lot more in 2026.

The goodwill he is garnering is real, but it may not last forever if the team continues to suffer in the new season.

NEXT:

Carnell Tate Sends Message To Fans If Browns Draft Him