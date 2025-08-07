Analyst Sees Another Tough Year For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are working to put 2024’s disastrous 3-14 campaign behind them, which was tied for the worst record in the NFL after going into the season with playoff expectations on the heels of an 11-win campaign in 2023.

While there is a lot of hope that this season can be better, the Browns were still given an unfortunate record projection ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Nate Davis of USA Today wrote an article projecting each team’s win total in 2025, and he has the Browns winning three games for a second consecutive season.

“Whoever wins their high-profile four-way quarterback competition will still be the division’s weakest QB1. And with so many other question marks, especially on offense, it does feel like a team that has two first-round picks next year is already somewhat aimed toward the 2026 draft,” Davis wrote.

It’s a valid point, as you don’t often see great records come of a four-man quarterback competition, and there are plenty of signs pointing to the Browns zeroing in on the 2026 draft, which is projected to have some outstanding quarterback talent.

The hope would be that one of Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders could emerge as a potential long-term solution at QB, and there is a world where each of them gets a chance as a starter to prove whether or not they can solve this problem.

Having two games each in the AFC North against Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t create an ideal path for improving upon a 3-win campaign, and the first half of the schedule features almost all playoff teams from last year.

It’s possible the Browns are more focused on 2026, but in the meantime, there are plenty of new pieces who are hungry to establish themselves in 2025 as potential long-term building blocks.

Hopefully, Davis is wrong and the Browns can show some life in 2025.

NEXT:

Stephen A. Smith Raises Eyebrows With Shedeur Sanders Claim