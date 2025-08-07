Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Sees Another Tough Year For Browns

Analyst Sees Another Tough Year For Browns

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Sees Another Tough Year For Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are working to put 2024’s disastrous 3-14 campaign behind them, which was tied for the worst record in the NFL after going into the season with playoff expectations on the heels of an 11-win campaign in 2023.

While there is a lot of hope that this season can be better, the Browns were still given an unfortunate record projection ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Nate Davis of USA Today wrote an article projecting each team’s win total in 2025, and he has the Browns winning three games for a second consecutive season.

“Whoever wins their high-profile four-way quarterback competition will still be the division’s weakest QB1. And with so many other question marks, especially on offense, it does feel like a team that has two first-round picks next year is already somewhat aimed toward the 2026 draft,” Davis wrote.

It’s a valid point, as you don’t often see great records come of a four-man quarterback competition, and there are plenty of signs pointing to the Browns zeroing in on the 2026 draft, which is projected to have some outstanding quarterback talent.

The hope would be that one of Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders could emerge as a potential long-term solution at QB, and there is a world where each of them gets a chance as a starter to prove whether or not they can solve this problem.

Having two games each in the AFC North against Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t create an ideal path for improving upon a 3-win campaign, and the first half of the schedule features almost all playoff teams from last year.

It’s possible the Browns are more focused on 2026, but in the meantime, there are plenty of new pieces who are hungry to establish themselves in 2025 as potential long-term building blocks.

Hopefully, Davis is wrong and the Browns can show some life in 2025.

NEXT:  Stephen A. Smith Raises Eyebrows With Shedeur Sanders Claim
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation