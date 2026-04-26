Mel Kiper Jr. Just Gave 2 Unexpected Browns Picks His Stamp Of Approval

The NFL Draft has come to an end, and the Cleveland Browns came out like bandits. This team used their first two draft picks to focus on their primary needs at offensive line and wide receiver. After that, they shifted their focus to adding depth to the rest of the roster.

It was an overall great weekend for the Browns as a whole. They added some quality players, but some are obviously going to have larger impacts compared to others. ESPN insider Mel Kiper Jr. recently revealed his two Browns’ draft picks that he believes “stand out” in the crowd.

“Among the Day 3 picks, Parker Brailsford and Taylen Green stand out. Brailsford is yet another option for the offensive line, with more than 2,400 snaps at center over his career. And while the Browns don’t need any more quarterbacks quantity-wise, Green is an explosive player who ran a 4.36 and jumped 43½ inches in the vertical jump at the combine. He needs to work on his accuracy, but he has a big arm and a lot of attributes,” Kiper wrote.

The Browns have completely revamped their offensive line, and Brailsford could help be a key piece to that. The nearly 300 lbs center could end up looking like a steal in the fifth round. The 22-year-old has received praise for his elite movement skills, toughness, and ability to block downfield. Last season, Brailsford earned a 66.1 overall PFF grade, with a strong 77.2 pass-blocking grade.

Cleveland added veteran center Elgton Jenkins this offseason to be the starting center. The eight-year veteran should be considered a lock for the starting center gig. Brailsford figures to be the primary backup center, which won’t result in much playing time right now. However, it’s never a bad thing to sit behind a player such as Jenkins to learn and develop. It might not be too long before Brailsford can be a regular contributor in Cleveland.

As for Green, this seems like a bit of an odd selection given the Browns already have a ton of quarterbacks. They drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during last year’s draft. They’re also still on the hook for Deshaun Watson’s contract that never seems to end. With that being said, Green probably falls to fourth on the depth chart to begin the season.

The Browns selected Green in the sixth round, so at least they didn’t burn a high draft pick for him. The 23-year-old threw for 2,714 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games with Arkansas last season. He also rushed for 777 yards on the ground with an additional eight touchdowns with his legs. His overall passing numbers aren’t impressive, but the Browns clearly think Green could turn into a possible dual-threat option. The NFL is turning into a place where you need to have a dual-threat quarterback, so maybe the Browns are onto something with this pick.

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