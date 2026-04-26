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Numbers Just Confirmed What Browns Fans Already Felt About Their Draft

Jimmy Swartz
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Numbers Just Confirmed What Browns Fans Already Felt About Their Draft
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The analytics back it up. The Cleveland Browns did not just have a great draft weekend by the eye test. The numbers confirm it too.

Next Gen Stats posted their overall draft class scores after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Cleveland landed in elite company.

“Which NFL team had the best all-around 2026 draft class by the NGS overall draft score? The Jets, Browns, Eagles, Commanders and Cardinals first seven picks all averaged at least a 76 overall score,” Next Gen Stats posted on X.

A 76 overall average score across seven picks is a remarkable number, and it validates everything that many top draft analysts were saying all weekend long.

Spencer Fano was a player draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had inside his top-15 overall, landing at nine after the Browns pulled off a brilliant trade back from six. KC Concepcion was inside Jeremiah’s top-25 and fell to Cleveland at 24. Denzel Boston was Mel Kiper’s top remaining player on the entire board when the Browns called his name at 39. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was ranked 33rd on Kiper’s board and somehow slid all the way to 58 where Cleveland traded up to snag him.

Every single one of those selections contributed to a draft class that Next Gen Stats is now ranking among the very best in the entire league. That is a front office that did its homework, identified value at every level of the draft, and executed a plan.

The 2026 Browns draft class is being considered as one of the best in the entire league. Cleveland fans have every reason to be excited about what is coming.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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