RG3 Just Made A Historic Claim About Browns’ Late-Round QB Pick

Robert Griffin III cannot stop talking about the Cleveland Browns this weekend, and this time he has some eye-popping numbers to back up his excitement.

After the Browns selected Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick on Saturday, Griffin made a claim about the Arkansas quarterback that is going to stop Browns fans in their tracks.

“The Browns just got the MOST ATHLETIC QB IN NFL HISTORY by the numbers. Fastest 40, highest vertical and furthest broad jump EVER for a QB. If he wins the backup QB job, this pick SCREAMS shortage and redzone package to steal easy yards,” Griffin posted on X.

The @Browns just got the MOST ATHLETIC QB IN NFL HISTORY by the numbers. Fastest 40, highest vertical and furthest broad jump EVER for a QB. If he wins the backup QB job, this pick SCREAMS shortage & redzone package to steal easy yards.#NFLDraft #RG3 pic.twitter.com/TXDCIE13QG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2026

Green’s college resume shows a player who has been developing his craft at two different programs across five seasons. He started his career at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference, where he threw for 3,794 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions over three seasons while showing off the raw arm talent and mobility that made him a recruiting target in the first place. He then transferred to Arkansas for his final two seasons in the SEC, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 5,868 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions across 25 games in one of the toughest conferences in college football.

Over his entire college career Green completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions across 53 games. The interception numbers are the concern that dropped him to the sixth round, and they are legitimate. But Griffin is pointing out something bigger than the stats about Green.

At 6’6 and 215 pounds, Green posted combine numbers that broke records for quarterbacks at every measurable athletic category. The fastest 40-yard dash, the highest vertical leap, and the furthest broad jump ever recorded for a quarterback. Those are not just impressive numbers. Those are numbers that make every offensive coordinator in the league start dreaming about what they could do with a player like that.

The Browns got him in the sixth round. If Todd Monken figures out how to deploy those tools, this could end up being one of the most creative and impactful late-round picks of the entire draft weekend.

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Insider Names Browns' Most Surprising Draft Pick