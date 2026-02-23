Analyst Sees Rare Traits In Rumored Browns OT Prospect

The NFL draft is drawing nearer, and fans throughout the league are paying close attention to young prospects and what they could bring to the field. Because they hold several picks, including valuable first-rounders, the Cleveland Browns are doing their due diligence and figuring out which players could be most valuable to them.

Speaking on social media, Lance Reisland singled out a young offensive player who has been generating a lot of buzz lately: Georgia’s Monroe Freeling.

According to Reisland, Freeling has physical strength and natural talent, but he also comes with unteachable skills that could make him a great rookie.

“I like Monroe Freeling the best because the feet are real and the athleticism shows up, especially in pass protection. The length, the edge, the want to all jump off the tape. You can build strength. You cannot coach movement and love for the game. That shows up every Saturday,” Reisland posted on X.

The Browns obviously have a massive need for help at the offensive tackle position. Freeling could fit the bill and greatly improve the team’s lacking offense, but Cleveland might not be in a position to get him.

His draft stock has been steadily rising over the past few months, which now places him firmly in the middle of the first-round conversation.

This is the stage of the offseason when prospects like Freeling can significantly boost their value. Strong performances at workouts, interviews, and especially the NFL Combine can push a player even higher up team boards.

Freeling stands out because of his natural footwork, impressive arm length, and strong physical build. Those traits make him one of the more intriguing offensive tackle prospects in this class.

The Browns are undoubtedly evaluating him closely, and support for drafting him could grow among analysts and fans in the coming weeks. Still, as his stock rises, so does the price. If Cleveland wants Freeling, they may have to spend premium draft capital to get him.

