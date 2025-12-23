NFL Analyst Names Browns’ 5 Biggest Draft Needs

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best draft class in the entire league this season. Now, with multiple players set to hit free agency and others simply not living up to the task, GM Andrew Berry will be under a lot of pressure to have another strong class in a far less impressive NFL Draft. With that in mind, NFL analyst Chad Reuter dug deep into the tape, the stats, and the depth chart to figure out the needs of this team.

He named OT, IOL, WR, CB, and LB as the biggest needs.

“Biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, LB,” Reuter wrote. “Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has proven himself worthy of his draft billing (Round 2, No. 33 overall) with his exceptional play in Year 1. But fellow starter Devin Bush, as well as backup Jerome Baker, are set to become free agents this spring, so the Browns must add depth to the defense’s second level on Day 3 (if not sooner).”

As things stand now, the Browns still don’t have a franchise quarterback. Then again, given the less-than-appealing options this season, they might be better off just waiting until 2027 or trying to trade for someone like Mac Jones in the trade market.

As for everything else, they desperately need to do something. They might lose all of their starters on the offensive line, and that should be their No. 1 priority for the upcoming campaign.

They also need to give whoever is behind center a legitimate pass catcher and figure out what to do with Jerry Jeudy. Teams are rarely just one piece away from playoff contention, and the Browns aren’t the exception to that rule.

That being said, this year’s rookie class is special, and they might just need a couple of young studs to complement what they have and become the building blocks of a team that has been long overdue for a full-scale rebuild and roster overhaul.

NEXT:

New Questions Emerge For Browns After Quinshon Judkins’ Injury