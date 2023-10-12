Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a crucial matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on deck, and they might have to face it without their most important player.

Deshaun Watson has yet to play or practice since being medically cleared from his AC joint injury on October 1.

He decided not to suit up vs. the Baltimore Ravens shortly before kickoff, which led to plenty of criticism and mockery around the league.

That’s why Craig Carton and former NFL player Willie Colon believe he’s at serious risk of losing the locker room if he doesn’t play.

Carton stated that the franchise gave up all those assets and saved his career at a crucial time because they thought he would be their savior.

Now, even though his contract is fully guaranteed, he hasn’t been able to pay them back for that confidence.

Colon added that Joe Burrow was playing through a calf injury and couldn’t even move, all while Derek Carr didn’t miss a single game despite being diagnosed with the same injury as Watson.

He also talked about Ben Roethlisberger almost duck-taping himself together to play every Sunday, stating that quarterbacks put their bodies on the line because their teams need them.

Watson had done an outstanding job of showing leadership and earning the respect of the locker room with his bonding trips and private workouts.

But that could all be a thing of the past if his teammates feel like he’s not as serious about winning as they are, and there’s no way to come back from that.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Discuss Impact of A Poor Week 6 Deshaun Watson Game

2 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan's Record Against Jim Schwartz

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks to Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Shocking Admission About His Start

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Struggle To Make Big Plays This Season

24 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns DT Sends a Message Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

1 day ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns Defender Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Have A Decision To Make About Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Have Backup Plan In Case Deshaun Watson Remains Inactive

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Sione Takitaki Gets Honest On Importance Of Browns' Defensive Line

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Blasts Deshaun Watson Over Not Playing Against Ravens

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Shares Light On Injury Bothering Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Expectations For Browns After 4 Games

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Receive Big Update On Myles Garrett's Injury

2 days ago

browns helmet

Super Bowl Champion Expects Big Game From 1 Browns Group Position

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Gives His Thoughts On Browns' First Part Of Season

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Makes A Wild Suggestion For HC Next Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Get Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defense

3 days ago

cleveland browns

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

4 days ago

Shawn Porter prepares for the start of a welterweight title fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming 'Elite'

4 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

5 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

No more pages to load