Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

By

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season?

Even players like wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones have no idea.

In a tweet shared by Browns insider Fred Greetham, Peoples-Jones said “I don’t know” when asked who will throw him the ball this week.

After which, somebody asked if there are challenges that come with the uncertainty.

He said: “Just go throughout the week, focus on what we can control on offense, each individual player, and focus on executing.”

The Browns believed that Deshaun Watson would start their Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, his shoulder injury hindered this throwing motion, leading to him sitting out.

Instead, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was pitted against Lamar Jackson.

While Thompson-Robinson had a promising preseason, his first NFL start was a disaster.

The former UCLA standout threw three interceptions and gained only 121 passing yards.

With Watson still uncertain for Cleveland’s Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Browns might have P.J. Walker as the starter.

Walker has a 4-3 record during his starts with the Carolina Panthers over the past three years.

He might get an opportunity if Watson misses his second consecutive game.

But whoever the Browns quarterback will be, they will face a daunting 49ers defense that limited the Dallas Cowboys to ten points last week.

Aside from their suffocating defense, San Francisco is also among the league leaders in points per game.

The Browns will have their hands full against Kyle Shanahan’s crew.

However, they also have a defense that can stifle opponents.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

