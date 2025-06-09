Analyst Sends Warning To Browns Fans About Overhyping OTAs

The Cleveland Browns still need to tweak plenty of things up ahead of this season.

Of course, the most important thing they need to do is figure out who’s going to be their quarterback.

They have five quarterbacks under contract, four of whom are healthy enough to start in Week 1.

Nevertheless, as much as people want to get caught up in that debate, Ryan Tyler believes it’s futile right now.

In the latest edition of his show, he argued that people shouldn’t get too carried away with anything they hear at this point in the offseason.

He recalled that Deshaun Watson reportedly looked great in OTAs last season, just to post some of the worst numbers in the league when it actually counted:

“Remember, you go back to last year, everybody was talking about, ‘Oh, the offense looks great at the Greenbrier. Deshaun Watson looks great at the Greenbrier.’ And what happened? It led to the most inefficient offense I’ve ever seen,” Tyler said.

Matt and Ryan aren't reading too much into the QB battle yet and prove how the media can be wrong this time of year. #DawgPound "It led to the most inefficient offense I've ever seen." –@Ryantyler33 Presented by #fairwayford https://t.co/wHrGjEoSt8 pic.twitter.com/hIfLB1MZv6 — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) June 8, 2025

That’s a fair assessment, and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard something like that.

Then again, it might be different this time around, not because the offense might be better or worse, but because these reports will give us a clearer picture of who’s going to be behind center this season.

Also, it’s highly unlikely that the Browns will go into this season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, so this should give us some hints about who might be the odd man out.

The Browns go into this season with no guarantees or certainties at the quarterback position.

And as much as people should never get too carried away with reports from OTAs, quarterback is the most important position in team sports.

