Myles Garrett Gets Put On Notice Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns just gave Myles Garrett one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

The team never hesitated or batted an eye when it came to breaking the bank to give him his money.

The fans, however, didn’t seem to care for the way he handled things.

That’s why, after watching him go on a media tour and go back and forth with the team before taking the money, and after watching him miss the voluntary phase of OTAs, he might be on thin ice with the fan base.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Nick Pedone warned him about his production for the upcoming season, as the bar is now set much higher (via 92.3 The Fan):

“With all the talking that Myles [Garrett] did, though, this offseason, the one thing that Myles absolutely has to do is do what he’s done since he’s been drafted here. The production on the field now can’t take a step back. While we’ve forgiven him and while we’re excited to have 95 back on the field for the Browns this year, it’s in the back of everybody’s mind—what was said and what was done. The second he’s not out there getting sacks and wrecking games the way that we’re accustomed to, you know, people will be calling in to the postgame on this station, throwing stones at one 95,” Pedone said.

Of course, no one denies what Garrett is capable of from a production standpoint, but with big money, he’ll have to deliver even more.

He’s coming off logging 14.0 sacks, 40 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles in 17 games last season, and the craziest part is that it was actually a somewhat down year after he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Garrett is obviously one of the best and most dominant players of his generation, but fans and analysts have questioned his character and leadership many times in the past, and it seems like they’re not all that happy with him.

Then again, that will all be water under the bridge if he does his job when it actually matters, which is why he cannot afford to be any less of a wrecking ball than he’s been in years past.

