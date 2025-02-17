Analyst Sends Warning To Fans About Browns’ New Proposed Dome

The Cleveland Browns will have a new home before the 2029 NFL regular season as the organization has announced the construction of a domed facility at nearby Brook Park.

Artist renderings of the facility have shown this projected $2.4 billion stadium will serve as an anchor for other businesses, including dining and retail outlets.

Here is a look at how the Cleveland Browns envision their new, $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park: pic.twitter.com/azo9fnPBqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2024

The enhanced facility will also come with an enhanced admission price, according to analyst Garrett Bush.

Bush warned fans about the impact that a new domed facility would have on ticket prices and the affordability of experiencing a Browns’ game in person.

“And what’s going happen to the regular fan is you’ll be priced out just like it happens with all the rest of big business in America … They’re pricing the regular guys out. You’ll never get a ticket,” Bush said.

Bush suggested that tickets in the new stadium could go for $3,000.

The analyst said that the exorbitant ticket pricing would be tailored to “executives” and people earning more than $200,000 annually, keeping some of today’s ticketholders from affording the increased fees.

He surmised that individuals who do not make that type of money, “they’re going to make it kind of difficult for you to get down there.”

The Browns announced in a letter last summer their intent to build the new facility after receiving a $461 million proposal from the city of Cleveland to renovate their existing lakefront home.

A new domed facility could be used year-round, allowing Cleveland to attract multiple entertainment options and major sporting events to the city.

